Kenya keen on partnerships that equip youth with digital skills

Kenya is keen on partnerships that will equip the youth with digital skills for digitally enabled jobs.

According to ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo, Kenya is equally keen on growing the ICT infrastructure, availing affordable digital devices and finding jobs for the citizens in the cyberspace.

He was speaking on Wednesday morning when he held consultations with the leader of the United States Delegation to the 2023 ITU Council Meeting in Geneva, Ambassador at Large, Nathaniel C Flick.

The two leaders reviewed areas of mutual interest between Kenya and the United States in the digital transformation space and within ITU.

“We will continue to pursue these interests with the support of our international friends like the USA.” The CS said.