Kenya reaffirms dedication to enhancing capacity in public health

The government has emphasized Kenya´s dedication to public health at Africa CDC Governing Board Session.
Speaking during the 11th Ordinary Session of the Governing Board of the Africa CDC in Nairobi, Health Cabinet Secretary Nakhumicha Wafula reaffirmed that Kenya’s commitment is seamlessly aligned with the mission of Africa CDC, to enhance the capacity and capabilities of Africa’s public health institutions in rapidly and effectively detecting and responding to disease threats and outbreaks.
The CS expressed the nation’s pride in being part of the Africa CDC’s efforts to strengthen health systems, combat infectious diseases, and promote health security across the continent.
“Underlining Kenya’s position as a regional hub for health and innovation, the nation also acknowledges its responsibility as the host of the Eastern Regional Coordinating Centre on behalf of 14 African Union Member States in the Eastern Africa Region.” Said the CS.
While welcoming the delegates to the event where Kenya is playing host, the CS stressed that with a keen focus on the New Public Health Order for Africa, the government reaffirms its unwavering commitment to supporting the session’s success by providing necessary resources and infrastructure.
“Kenya is deeply committed to leveraging this opportunity to enhance collaboration, coordination, and communication among countries in the Eastern region and beyond.” The CS added.