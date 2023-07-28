African countries urge Russia to reconsider broken grain deal

African leaders have called on Russia to release grain supplies from Ukraine following the collapse of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The African Union Chairperson Azali Assoumani spoke during the second Russia-Africa Summit in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

This comes even as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced free supplies of between 25,000 to 50,000 tonnes of grain to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Central African Republic, and Eritrea.

As the second Russia-Africa Summit kicked off in Saint Petersburg Russia, top of the agenda for African leaders was the collapsed grain deal that Russia pulled out of, disrupting importation of grain from Ukraine.

The deal drawn up in early last year was to ensure continued shipment of grain from Ukraine despite the conflict with Russia.

However, Russia terminated the deal last week, a decision that compromises the security guarantees for vessels navigating the Black sea.

African Heads of State through the African Union Chairperson Azali Assoumani did not mince words demanding that Russia release grain from both Ukraine and Russia for the sake of its people.

President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is keen to supply the deficit with a view of increasing grain exports between Africa and Russia.

Trade between Africa and Russia in 2022 grew 10pc to $6.7 billion and is estimated to have grown 16pc during the first six months of this year.