President Ruto meets Nyanza leaders, promises to serve Kenyans fairly, equitably

President William Ruto has said his administration will endeavor to work with leaders from all parts of the country, regardless of their political affiliation to deliver services to the people.

Speaking on Tuesday at State House, Nairobi, during a meeting with a section of legislators from Nyanza region, the Head of State said the Kenya Kwanza Government will strive to leave a legacy that will be remembered for years by serving all Kenyans fairly and equitably.

“We will work with leaders across the country without reservation or discrimination, regardless of political affiliation, to deliver services to the people. This is what the Constitution demands and what all Kenyans deserve.” The President said.

The leaders discussed the status of Government programmes and projects that are currently ongoing in the region.

The leaders present were, Gideon Ochanda Member of Parliament (MP) Bondo, Tom Ojienda Kisumu Senator), Caroli Omondi, Suba South MP, Elisha Odhiambo MP Gem and Mark Nyamita, Uriri MP.

Others were Paul Abuor, MP Rongo and Felix Odiwuor, Lang’ata MP. Also at the meeting were ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo and Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.