Aldrine Kibet named SJAK Sports Personality for the month of August

St Anthony Boys Kitale football prodigy Aldrine Kibet is the LG/ SJAK Sports Personality of the Month award winner for the month of August 2023.

The 17-year-old footballer was exceptional in August, scoring seven goals, including two in the finals, during the Kenya National School Games in Kakamega. His outstanding performance helped his school win the national title, and he was also named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament.

“This award is another huge motivation especially as I prepare to travel to Spain for trials in a football academy. I could not imagine that I would be recognized and rewarded by LG and sports journalists. I am thankful for the award and I promise to do better in my football career,” Kibet said.

It was the first time a student won the LG/SJAK monthly award since Gor Mahia’s Benson Omalla (then a student at Kisumu Day and a player of Western Stima) was feted three years ago.

LG Electronics EA Managing Director Dongwon Lee lauded the record-breaker for her phenomenal performance this season that saw him score a total of 25 goals in the school’s campaign.

“Kibet demonstrated that hard work and discipline in sports yield results. It is even more impressive that Kibet is winning an award that has been dominated by superstars and senior sports personalities. His success on the football pitch is an inspiration to young footballers and the entire sports fraternity in the world,” Lee said.

Young Kibet staved off competition from World Athletics Championship heroines Faith Kipyegon, Mary Moraa Malkia Strikers Sharon Chepchumba who shone brightly, as she was recognized as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) during the Africa Volleyball Championships held in Cameroon last month.

SJAK president James Waindi said the country had high expectations for Kibet as he proceeded to Europe to sharpen his football skills.

“SJAK congratulates Aldrine Kibet for winning the Sports Personality of the Month award. We encourage you to continue inspiring the youth with your exceptional talent. As sports journalists, we will continue telling the stories of our sports personalities as they write history in local and international events. I would like to tell Kibet that Life’s Good with LG as we thank LG for the partnership that has seen sports personalities recognized and awarded every month over the years,” Waindi said.

He added: “I also take this opportunity to thank the SJAK selection panel for a job well done.”