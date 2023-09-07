Operations at Immigration Department bearing fruit, says Kindiki

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki now says efforts to streamline operations within the Immigration Department are yielding positive results.

The CS who made another impromptu visit to Nyayo House on Thursday, noted the enhanced customer service for Kenyans applying for passports.

“Reviewed operations at the Immigration Department are bearing fruit. Citizens seeking passports and other vital citizenship documents are being served with courtesy, and their inquiries responded to by our members of staff,” said Kindiki.

“We are determined to clear the backlog and process new applications expeditiously,” he added

During a similar visit last week, the CS pledged to have a backlog of 44,000 passports cleared within 14 days.

He noted that priority will be given to individuals seeking medical care abroad, students destined to learning institutions abroad and persons who have secured job opportunities in foreign countries and have reporting deadlines.

To enhance services at Department, the CS said an allocation of Ksh1.3 billion will be provided in the 2023/2024 financial year to procure modern printing machines.