Arsenal host Liverpool as EPL enters round 9

The English Premier League will continue this weekend with round 9 fixtures set to be played between Friday and Sunday, with the climax being a clash in North London on Sunday evening as league leaders visit Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are eager to bounce back from a surprise defeat to Bournemouth, while Liverpool will be looking to extend their winning run.

This clash is set to be a thrilling battle between two

of the league’s most in-form teams.

Elsewhere, Manchester City will be aiming to maintain their title challenge against Southampton.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Premier League Showdown on Showmax – Catch All the Action Live!

Manchester United faces a tough test against West Ham, while Chelsea will be keen to get back to winning ways against Newcastle.

Times EAT

Friday 25 October

22:00: Leicester City v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 26 October

17:00: Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth

17:00: Brentford v Ipswich Town 17:00: Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers

17:00: Manchester City v Southampton

19:30: Everton v Fulham

Sunday 27 October

17:00: Chelsea v Newcastle United

17:00: Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

17:00: West Ham United v Manchester United

19:30: Arsenal v Liverpool