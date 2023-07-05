Elvis Muigua crowned overall winner of the Annual Goldfields Trophy

Elvis Muigua emerged as the triumphant champion of the annual Goldfields Trophy held this past weekend at the Kakamega Sports Club. The golf tournament which is part of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championships was organized by Kenya Golf Union and sponsored by NCBA.

Muigua displayed exceptional skill and finesse, recording an impressive score of 6 over par gross to secure the overall victory. The tournament brought together a field of over 61 golfers who showcased impressive golfing talent.

The Goldfields trophy has a rich history spanning across 91 years. Among the participants of this year’s tournament were defending champion John Lejirma and Nelson Koech from Nandi Bears Club, the reigning 2021 champion.

In the fiercely contested ladies’ category, Lydia Oketh emerged as the overall winner with a score of 57 over par.

Over the course of three days, participants navigated the challenging 54-hole competition, testing their skills and resilience. The initial two rounds, which took place on Friday and Saturday, featured all players in their quest to secure a coveted spot for the final round. A cut was implemented after the second round which set the stage for the captivating finale.

Speaking during the event, John Gachora, Group Managing Director, NCBA congratulated the winner of the event and reinforced NCBA’s commitment to growing the game of golf in Kenya.

“NCBA is excited to be part of the annual Goldfields trophy, an event with legacy of more than 90 years. I would like to congratulate the players of the day; you showcased exceptional skill and talent on the greens. I would like to take this chance to reaffirm you all of our commitment to growing the sport of golf be it through partners or through our very own initiatives, the NCBA Golf Series, or through our sponsorship of the KACG events.

He added, “NCBA’s continued support for sports development in Kenya underscores the bank’s commitment to nurturing talent and driving excellence across various disciplines. Through our partnership with KGU, NCBA aims to inspire golfers to reach new heights and continue their pursuit of greatness.”

“We remain committed to supporting and promoting golf as part of our strategic vision, enabling the growth of the sport while building strong connections with customers and communities.” he added.

The KGU Golf Tournament has become a celebrated fixture in the Kenyan golfing calendar, attracting both amateur and elite golfers from across the nation. With its long-standing tradition and reputation for excellence, the tournament serves as a platform to promote the sport of golf while fostering camaraderie among players of all skill levels.