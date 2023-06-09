Drama as police arrest illicit brewer in Nanyuki

Drama unfolded at the Majengo Informal settlement in Nanyuki town as an elderly woman engaged security officers during an illicit alcohol crackdown operation.

The officers had raided her home following intelligence reports that she was among those behind illicit brews in the area.

The nonagenarian, identified as Marikuni Tanaba, was found hiding six litres of chang’aa beneath her clothes with officers giving a hard time arresting her. During the operation, the elderly woman threatened to curse security officials who dared touch her.

During the sting operation, by the multi-agency security team, they further unearthed several bottles of illicit alcohol and crude weapons which were suspected to be used for conducting criminal activities within Nanyuki town and its environs. Over forty kitchen knives, a crowbar, five axes and six pangas were recovered during the raid.

Confirming the incident, Laikipia East Deputy Commissioner (DCC) Patrick Muli said the 99-year-old woman had been conducting illicit brew selling business for some time.

“We have been informed that this woman has been a nuisance for a long time, we have recovered nine litres of illicit brew and over forty kitchen knives hidden in a metallic box, a crowbar used for breaking into houses, five axes and six pangas,” said Muli, adding that, other items were recovered believed to be proceeds of crime.

Laikipia East sub county police commander John Tarus warned that whoever is found operating an outlawed business would be arrested regardless of their age.

Elsewhere, in Likii informal settlement, about 760 litres of Kangara were destroyed during the operation. The illicit brew was recovered hidden along the riverbanks of Nanyuki River.