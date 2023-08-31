Athletics: Omanyala switches focus to Diamond League as season draws to a close

Commonwealth games champion Ferdinand Omanyala says he failed to perform to his expectation at the just concluded World Athletics Championships in Budapest due to a technicality.

Omanyala trained at the Honved athletics training ground in Budapest together with 400m hurdler Wiseman Were and revealed he will take part in three competitions including Diamond league finals in Oregon, next month before concluding his season.

Omanyala w qualified for the 100 metres finals at the just concluded Budapest World Athletics Championships finishing in 7th position in the final that was on by American Noah Lyles.

The reigning 100m African record holder is set to take part in the Gala Casteli meeting in Switzerland on Monday next week then move to Zagreb, Croatia for a another event on the 10th of September.

He says he has set his eyes on winning a Gold medal at the next year’s Olympics games in Paris, France.

Meanwhile commonwealth games Bronze medalist Wiseman Were will also take Part in the Gala Castelli in Switzerland on Monday.

He says he was happy to have qualified for the global event in Budapes after missing out in last year’s event in Oregon.

He says he will use the race in Switzerland as part of the Olympic qualification.