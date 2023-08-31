African Youth Climate Assembly: Uniting African youth for global climate action

The African Youth Climate Assembly (AYCA) is set to host its inaugural dynamic and inclusive assembly, uniting and amplifying the voices of African youth and children in the global fight against climate change.

Happening from the 1 st of September 2023 to 3 rd September 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya, this milestone event will officially be declared open by President William Ruto.

In a statement, the African Union says, the assembly will bring together a diverse cohort of young leaders, activists, innovators, and change-makers from across Africa under the theme “African-led Solutions to Global Challenges”.

The African Youth Climate Assembly will serve as a rallying point, drawing attention to the unique climate-related vulnerabilities faced by African countries and highlighting the region´s substantial contributions to global climate solutions.

This assembly AU says will emphasize the need for collaborative and immediate action, reflecting the urgency echoed in international climate agreements.

In line with the African Union’s Climate Change and Resilient Development Strategy and Action Plan (2022-2032), the assembly will formulate the Africa Youth Declaration a policy statement diving deep into the key asks from African children and youth that will be presented to the African Union and Heads of States and Government at The Africa Climate Summit.

The declaration will be a representation of youth voices from across Africa, highlighting key asks and solutions by African youth on climate change.

The African Youth Climate Assembly will continue to push the narrative through the preceding climate moments that include the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), United Nations Secretary General’s Climate Ambition Summit (UNSG), COP28 in the UAE and the African Union Heads of States Assembly in February 2024.

Paul Kaluki, AYCA Innovations Lead highlighted that, “Climate change remains one of the most pressing challenges of our time. AYCA acknowledges the diverse challenges and opportunities that different regions face and will bring together young leaders, activists, innovators, and #AfricaYouthClimateAssembly thinkers from all corners of Africa, creating a space for collaboration, education, and action. By nurturing the passions and ideas of Africa´s youth, the assembly aims to plant the seeds for a sustainable future, where the continent leads the way in combating climate change.”

The African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, African Development Bank President Akinwumi A. Adesina and African Union Youth Envoy Chido Mpemba will also grace the event completing continental wide high-level representation.

The Cabinet Secretary of The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, Soipan Tuya, CBS alongside the Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts, Ababu Namwamba are expected to make opening remarks amongst other high-level government representatives and stakeholders.

The key objectives of The Africa Youth Climate Assembly include; Amplifying Voices, AYCA will provide a platform for African youth and children to raise their voices, share their experiences, and contribute their unique perspectives to the global discourse on climate change.

Additionally, the African Youth Climate Assembly aims at exchanging ideas where the assembly says it will foster the exchange of innovative ideas, strategies, and solutions, empowering participants to address climate challenges at local, national, and regional levels.

Showcasing Solutions is the other objective where AYCA seeks to spotlight impactful projects and initiatives led by youth and children, highlighting their contributions to sustainable development and environmental protection.

AYCA also seeks to influence policy by advocating for effective climate policies that prioritize the needs and aspirations of African communities.

In light of COVID-19, AYCA notes that it is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all participants and will follow all recommended health and safety protocols, including virtual attendance options for those unable to travel.