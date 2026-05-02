Atwoli backs Ruto, calls him bold leader driving Kenya’s growth

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has lauded President William Ruto’s performance in office, describing him as a bold leader who has initiated significant development projects that previous administrations were either unable or unwilling to undertake.

Speaking at this year’s Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County, Atwoli noted that President Ruto has exhibited strong leadership through large-scale infrastructure and economic programmes, including affordable housing, road expansion projects like the Rironi–Mau Summit–Malaba corridor, and the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway to Malaba.

“Ruto is a bold president. He is very bold to have come up with projects that most presidents shied away from,” he remarked.

He credited the administration with contributing to economic stability, highlighting improved indicators such as low inflation and increased construction activity across the country.

“On the economic performance of our nation, steered by President William Ruto, inflation remains very low at 4.40%. Ruto is the patron and custodian of the economic growth, performance, protection, and changes that we are witnessing in our country,” he stated.

Atwoli urged Kenyans to support the President’s development agenda and grant him another opportunity in the 2027 elections, arguing that continuity would sustain ongoing projects and economic progress.

“President William Ruto is actively engaged in developing the country. He is busy initiating and inspecting government projects everywhere, but some individuals are attempting to tarnish the good work he is doing,” Atwoli added.

He also criticised opposition leaders, accusing them of prioritising political mobilisation over development. He warned that the country risked unnecessary tension due to what he termed premature political campaigns.

“As workers, we are concerned about the ongoing political rallies. We urge the IEBC to put a stop to this and ensure campaigns only happen within the official election period,” he said.

He cautioned that political instability would disproportionately affect workers, women, and children, emphasising the need to adhere to the rule of law and respect electoral timelines.

Atwoli further commended the Ministry of Labour for overseeing what he described as a smooth and interference-free COTU electoral process, calling it a model of institutional independence.