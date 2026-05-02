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Police detain woman as probe into death of Dr. Job Obwaka begins

Police say the woman is believed to be a business partner to the deceased.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read
Dr. Job Obwaka //PHOTO: Courtesy

Police have detained a 45-year-old woman to assist with investigations into the death of veteran gynaecologist Dr. Job Obwaka.

According to a report filed at Kilimani Police Station, the woman identified as Beatrice Wangare was in the company of Dr Obwaka when he collapsed in Kitengela on Friday at around 7:00PM while on personal errands.

The report indicates that the deceased was pronounced dead after being rushed to The Nairobi Hospital.

“Dr Job Obwaka, a veteran Kenyan gynaecologist and Nairobi Hospital board director, had been brought into the facility by ambulance after collapsing in Kitengela where he had gone on personal errands in the company of Beatrice Wangare, believed to be a business partner,” the report reads in part.

Police say early findings indicate the deceased had a history of underlying medical conditions, though the exact cause of death has not been established.

The body was later moved to Lee Funeral Home pending postmortem examination.

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Police have classified the matter as a sudden death case under investigation, with further updates expected as inquiries continue.

Dr. Obwaka, who also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors at The Nairobi Hospital, died at the age of 83 years.

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