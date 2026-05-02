Three arrested as NACADA Nets thousands of fake spirits in Kilome

A multi-agency enforcement team led by the National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has seized a significant consignment of counterfeit alcoholic drinks during a raid at Speed Ways Distribution Depot in Kilome Market, Mukaa Sub County, Makueni County.

Acting on a tip-off from residents, NACADA officers, along with Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officials and the National Police Service (NPS), including the Mukaa Sub County Police Commander, stormed the premises in an operation that concluded around 10:00 PM. The team targeted what was believed to be a distribution hub for illicit alcohol circulating within Kilome town.

During the raid, officers intercepted a lorry offloading alcohol and a pick-up vehicle being loaded for distribution. Three suspects, including the lorry driver, were arrested at the scene.

A subsequent search of three storage rooms uncovered thousands of bottles of assorted spirits bearing counterfeit excise stamps. KRA verification confirmed that the stamps were fake, leading to the immediate seizure of the consignment. The confiscated goods were later escorted to the KRA warehouse in Likoni for further investigation.

Speaking after the operation, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to public safety.

“NACADA prioritises the safety of the community above all else. We will continue to carry out operations aimed at ensuring that those operating outside the law are brought to book. Counterfeit alcoholic drinks pose a serious health risk, and we shall not relent in rooting out this menace,” Dr. Omerikwa stated.

A resident of Kilome Market, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisal, commended the operation.

“These suspects have been colluding their way into illicit operations for too long. NACADA is doing a good job. We feel safer knowing that such dangerous drinks are being removed from our market,” the resident said.

The suspects are currently being held at Kilome Police Station as KRA’s investigation and enforcement team takes over the case.