Azimio to launch signature collection drive to reverse tax increment

The Azimio la Umoja One Coalition is blaming what it claims to be unbearable cost of living to the hike in taxes.

The coalition led by Raila Odinga says it will rally Kenyans for a signature collection exercise during a meeting on Friday in Kamukunji, Nairobi to have the tax increment reversed.

The Azimio la Umoja one Coalition, led by their leader Raila Odinga claims it will stay mum as the cost of living in the country goes beyond the roof.

Raila cites what he alleges to be a threat of 30pc increase in fares as a motivating factor to rally Kenya to collect signatures to reverse the trend.

Azimio notes that it will engage in its protest within the confines of the law and advocates for peaceful means of agitating for its demands.

The coalition added that the time has come for Kenyans to unite in one course and exercise their constitutional right to point out when things are wrong.

Reporting by Michael Mwandigha