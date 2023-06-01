Big win for boda boda operators as Govt. announces entry of electric motorcycles

The government has announced plans to transform the boda boda sector with the introduction of more efficient and affordable clean energy motorcycles by September this year.

Speaking during celebrations to mark this year’s Madaraka day, President William Ruto said the motorcycles will be financed through a mechanism that takes care of the interests of the buyer.

He said the government’s decision to initiate the new transport system was advised by the increasing cost of petroleum products.

“As international petroleum prices continue to rise beyond reach, the cost of fuel locally rises steeply. Transport, as a component of household budgets, is affecting the cost of living. We have to liberate Kenyans from reliance on transport that depends on petroleum.” Observed the president.

He said the move will ensure that the industry witnesses a more inclusive transformation through the introduction of more efficient, affordable and clean vehicles.

‘Owning and operating a boda boda will become affordable, secure and profitable. I am eager that this information reaches the seconder of my presidential nomination, Mr. Calvin Ochieng, who operates in Kilimani, so that he can escalate his hustle to the next level,” said the president.

The boda boda sector has proved a critical segment of the economy providing job opportunities for thousands of unemployed young Kenyans. With the absence of a reliable, efficient transport across the country both in both urban and rural areas, the sector has acted to fill the gap.