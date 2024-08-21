Brig. Njuguna to head KDF’s Strategic Communications

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has appointed Brigadier Paul Njuguna to head its Strategic Communications.

Brig. Njuguna has replaced Brig. Zipporah Kioko who was appointed Director Corporate Communications at the National Defence University – Kenya.

According to a statement, the new Chief Strategic Communications, Brig. Njuguna officially assumes office on Tuesday 20th August 2024.

He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the office of Strategic Communications, having previously served as the Colonel Public Affairs and KDF spokesperson, as well as ATMIS Forces Spokesperson.

“As he assumes office in the vital role, the media is assured of continous collaboration towards informing the public of KDF’s undertakings within the county, in the region, and beyond.” The statement read.