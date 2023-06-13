BUDGET: Ksh 268B lined up for Bottom-up value chains

In the FY2023/24 budget estimates, agriculture has been earmarked Ksh 64.6 billion out of which Ksh 3.2 billion will be used for the agricultural and rural inclusive growth project.

The government plans to spend Ksh 268 billion in the FY2023/24 budget on value chains that will support delivery of Bottom-Up Transformation Agenda (BETA).

The budgetary allocation will target five key pillars under, agricultural transformation, Micro and Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), housing, healthcare as well as the digital superhighway and creative industry.

Ksh 8.3 billion will be used to develop and strengthen the value chain in the sector while Ksh 517 million will be used to mitigate climate change.

Northern Kenya will receive Ksh 765 million to cushion them against drought and an additional Ksh 344 million for commercialization of the livestock project.

To combat against pests, Ksh 2.3 billion has been set aside for the emergency locust response.

According to parliament Ksh 250 billion is needed to actualize the affordable housing project.

Ksh 200 billion of the amount is to be sourced from the pension funds and assets under management while Ksh 50 billion will be sourced from budgetary allocations.

The housing development and human settlement pillar has been earmarked Ksh 16.2 billion with urban and metropolitan development allocations amounting to Ksh 13.2 billion.

To increase medical access, the department for medical services has been earmarked 116.6 billion shillings with Ksh 63.5 billion of the amount channeled towards referral and specialized services.

Public health is expected to receive Ksh 24.6 billion while Ksh 5.9 billion has been proposed for the leasing of medical equipment and Ksh 577.5 million for the primary health in devolved units.

To prop up startups, the state department for MSMEs has been earmarked Ksh 13.1 billion of which Ksh 10.8 billion will be used for digitization and financial inclusion for small businesses.

Ksh 20 billion has been earmarked to support the creatives industry of which Ksh 15.9 billion will go towards ICT infrastructure development.