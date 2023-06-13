New reward scheme for sports record breakers

A new world record holder will now receive Ksh. 5 Million in a new plan that seeks to escalate Kenya’s profile as a top sporting country.

President William Ruto said such achievers will also be facilitated with diplomatic passports and conferred other national honours and privileges.

The Government, he added, is refining necessary policies and facilities to harness the country’s potential in sports.

“Our sportsmen and women are heroes who have promoted Kenya’s iconic brand globally; we want to acknowledge their invaluable contribution by honouring and rewarding them accordingly.”

He spoke on Tuesday at State House, Nairobi, during the State reception for Faith Kipyegon and Ferdinand Omanyala.

Kipyegon made history when she set two world records in a week: breaking the 1,500M in Florence, Italy and 5,000M in Paris France.

“Faith stands as a shining role-model for consistency, discipline, hard work and family values. Here is a mother, a wife and a legendary Olympian, multiple World Champion who now holds two brand new world records and is a wife and mother to boot,” noted President Ruto.

He lauded the “explosive” sprints African Champion Ferdinand Omanyala and the “fast rising” 800M King and Queen, teenage Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Mary Moraa for making Kenya proud, and encouraged them to keep up their pursuit of a golden future.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Sports CS Ababu Namwamba, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama were present.

Gachagua asked the sportsmen to be disciplined and remain focussed.

“We must monetise sports so that this sector can exert its full potential to drive the growth of our economy,” noted the Deputy President.