Shelter Afrique says partnerships key to Africa affordable housing

Shelter Afrique has called on African governments to explore more partnerships that will help realize development of affordable housing to citizens.

Shelter Afrique Managing Director Thierno-Habib Hann, says housing occupies a central position within the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), hence the setting up of sustainable partnerships will ensure affordable housing provision is accelerated.

“Adequate housing is one of the key components of Sustainable Development Goals and achieving housing goals will require collaborative efforts and forging fruitful partnerships among key players inthe housing sector,” said Hann.

According a research by the pan-African housing financier’s Centre of Excellence (CoE), overall housing shortage in Africa is estimated at more than 56 million units, out of which, more than 90pc are in the affordable housing bracket.

“The solution to resolving this shortage lies in a well-coordinated and collaborative effort among all stakeholders, including governments, multilateral institutions, non-profit organizations, and the private sector. Collectively, we maintain our commitment to inventive strategies in tackling housing needs,” he added.

Hann was speaking on the sideline of the United Nations Habitat Assembly held last week in Nairobi.