Cecafa Caf CL qualifiers: Vihiga Queens open campaign with win against New Generation

Cecafa Caf CL qualifiers: Vihiga Queens open campaign with win against New...

Kenya Women Premier league champions Vihiga Queens started their CAF women’s Champions league CECAFA qualifiers with a resounding 3-1 victory against New generation Fc of Zanzibar in their group B match played at Philip Omondi Stadium,Lugogo, Kampala Uganda.

New generation Fc scored first in the 25th but Vihiga equalized in the 37th minute through Winnie Babirye curved effort. Centre back Ruth Khasoha extended Vihiga’s lead after doubling the scores in the 59th minute.

Martha Amunyolet slotted home the third through a penalty awarded after Anitah Namatah was fouled in the box to seal the win for the 2021 regional winners.

Vihiga queens will face AS Kigali in their second pool match on Wednesday before winding up their group B campaign against Tanzania’s JKT.

In the other group B match JKT beat AS Kigali 2-1.

The overall winner will represent CECAFA at this year’s CAF women’s champion’s league finals due in November in Ivory Coast.