KRA destroys illicit goods worth Ksh500M

Illicit goods worth Ksh500 million have been destroyed by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) in collaboration with the Inter-Agency Team.

The assorted goods seized from the market have an estimated tax value of Kshs 150 million.

They were confiscated by the Inter-Agency Teams in a move to protect society against illicit products and enhance a competitive business environment to promote legitimate trade.

The illicit goods comprised alcoholic beverages, cigarettes, ethanol amongst others, which had been impounded during various Inter-agency operations executed countrywide, in the financial year 2022/2023.

Speaking during the event at the destruction site at EPZ in Athi River, the Deputy Commissioner for Domestic Taxes Department, Enforcement Division Mr. Mutembei Nyagah said that the goods had been condemned and declared counterfeit as they did not comply with various legal statutes including the Excise Duty Act 2015 and Excisable Goods Management System Act Regulations (EGMS).

He added that it was an offence to be in possession of any excisable product imported or manufactured by unlicensed persons.

The Chairman of Alcoholic Beverages Association of Kenya Mr. Eric Githua commended the Inter-agency Team for the initiative stating that illicit goods had devastated the lives of many young people, and called on the public to remain vigilant against such products.

Officials present during the destruction were representatives from the Inter-Agency Team comprising the National Police Service and the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

KRA has consequently notified all traders and the general public that it is an offence to distribute, offer for sale or be in possession of any excisable goods manufactured or imported by unlicensed persons.

“The updated list of licensed manufacturers and importers of excisable goods is available on the KRA website.KRA is committed to ensuring that trade operations are only carried out by traders who abide by the laid down legislations and tax policies” said KRA commissioner.