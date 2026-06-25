Chief Justice urges IEBC to punish electoral violence masterminds

Chief Justice Martha Koome has called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to enforce the Electoral Code of Conduct firmly and impartially, following a rise in electoral violence.

Speaking at the launch of the IEBC Strategic Plan 2024–2029 and Election Operations Plan at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Koome stated that the commission must exercise its constitutional mandate without fear or favour to safeguard the integrity of future elections.

“Political violence, intimidation, hate speech, and the use of criminal gangs have no place in our democracy.” she asserted

The Chief Justice stressed that elections should serve as platforms for citizens to evaluate ideas, policies, and leadership, rather than as arenas for threats, coercion, and disorder.

According to Koome, the Judiciary has provided legal clarity affirming the commission’s power to curb such conduct, which it ought to exercise to ensure a level playing field.

“The Supreme Court in the landmark IEBC vs. Sabina Chege (2023) has already affirmed the Commission’s authority to enforce compliance with the Electoral Code of Conduct, and Kenyans rightly expect accountability for all electoral actors,” she said.

While commending the commission for developing a forward-looking electoral plan, Koome reiterated that credible elections are founded on robust laws, strong institutions, active voter participation, and public trust.

She urged Parliament to prioritise the enactment of the proposed Elections Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and Political Parties (Amendment) Bill, 2026, arguing that these reforms would enhance legal certainty and electoral integrity.

The Chief Justice also highlighted the growing role of technology in election management, noting that digital systems can improve efficiency and transparency but require robust safeguards.

She called for stronger measures to protect electoral data and systems from emerging threats, emphasising the importance of cybersecurity, accountability, and transparency in the use of technology during elections.

Koome also underscored the necessity of inclusive democratic processes, stating that the meaningful participation of women, youth, persons with disabilities, and marginalised communities remains essential to the legitimacy of electoral outcomes.

She further appealed to all institutions involved in the electoral process to collaborate in protecting Kenya’s democracy and strengthening public confidence in elections.

“Ultimately, public trust is the true measure of electoral success, and every Kenyan must be able to approach the polling station with confidence that their vote will count and their voice will be heard,” she said.