ATPU, DCI recover Al-Shabaab combat uniforms in Eastleigh raid

A multi-agency security team has recovered a consignment of suspected Al-Shabaab combat uniforms in the KBS Garage area of Eastleigh, Nairobi.

The intelligence-led operation, led by officers from Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU), followed a tip-off from a previous seizure in Dhobley on 6th April 2026, where Jubaland Security Forces intercepted twenty-five bales of suspected Al-Shabaab full camouflage uniforms.

The discovery indicated a wider cross-border supply chain with investigators tracing part of the shipment to Gaani Parcel Express along 12th Street, Eastleigh.

At least eleven bales containing sixty full camouflage uniforms and 120 T-shirts each. Another bale yielded sixty-five uniforms and 120 T-shirts.

Additional items were also found at Vision Point Express, a neighbouring facility used for temporary storage.

Preliminary findings show Gaani Parcel Express manager Omar Elmi Issack arranged temporary storage after receiving the consignment from an individual identified as Sharif.

Further probes led authorities to Safe Link Cargo at Soma Towers, believed to have facilitated a larger batch of thirty-seven bales imported from China via the Port of Mombasa under the guise of consolidated shipments.

An employee at Safe Link Cargo, Abdiftah Aden Muhammed, has been linked to the shipment’s clearance. Investigators established connections between Abdiftah, Sharif, and another individual, Abdikadir, forming a critical chain in the suspected supply network.

All recovered items have been secured and documented as exhibits.

Several key suspects remain in custody as investigations continue, with authorities seeking to dismantle the broader network behind the operation.