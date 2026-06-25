Local NewsNEWS

Peaceful protesters will be protected, lawbreakers to face action – Deputy IG

Masengeli says police will monitor and isolate individuals seeking to incite violence and disorder.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
4 Min Read
Deputy Inspector General of Police (APS), Gilbert Masengeli. Photo/NPS

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Gilbert Masengeli, has assured Kenyans that the police will safeguard peaceful demonstrators while taking firm action against those who exploit the June 25 protests for violence and criminal activity.

Masengeli says the police would monitor and isolate individuals attempting to incite violence and disorder.

Speaking in Nairobi during an inspection of the security situation, Masengeli affirmed the National Police Service’s commitment to upholding the constitutional right to peaceful assembly while maintaining law and order.

“As police, our duty is to ensure the safety of everyone. Everybody has a right, but your right does not suspend other people’s rights. So, I request each and everyone to remain and confine themselves within the rule of law,” he said.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

Masengeli acknowledged that organizers of the demonstrations had formally notified the police, in accordance with the law, enabling security agencies to make the necessary arrangements to facilitate the protests and protect participants.

“Today we knew because the demonstrators presented themselves. We have no problem because they have a right to demonstrate and we will protect them. We will escort them and even if they want a police band, we will provide it,” he stated.

Ruto attends Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Uganda
Innovative contest launches to combat gender-based violence through entrepreneurship
NCPD reports drop in teenage pregnancies countrywide
Orego wants Yala Swamp lease awarded to private developer canceled

However, the Deputy Inspector General warned that police would not tolerate individuals attempting to disrupt public order, destroy property, or interfere with the rights of other citizens.

“We are not preventing anyone; only those few individuals with ill intentions to hinder others from conducting their businesses will face the law. But for peaceful demonstrations, we have no objection,” he said.

According to Masengeli, security officers have intensified surveillance and screening measures to prevent criminal elements from infiltrating the demonstrations and compromising public safety.

“There are no restrictions for demonstrators. We want to ensure they demonstrate safely and are properly protected, while preventing those with malicious intent from joining their ranks,” he explained.

He clarified that vehicle inspections in some areas are routine policing measures aimed at detecting weapons and other dangerous items that could be used to cause harm during the demonstrations.

Masengeli also expressed satisfaction with the situation across much of Nairobi, noting that most residents had continued their daily activities without disruption.

“Citizens are going about their normal daily activities. I am happy because everyone has respected each other’s rights. I see no cars or motorbikes being set alight, and people are continuing with their work as usual,” he observed.

He reiterated that the police would have no issue if citizens exercised their democratic rights responsibly while respecting the freedoms of others. Masengeli called on protesters, business owners, and the general public to continue cooperating with security agencies to ensure the demonstrations remain peaceful and free from violence.

He reiterated that the police service remains focused on protecting lives, property, and constitutional freedoms, while taking decisive action against anyone who uses the protests as a cover for criminal conduct.

Court frees Kilifi South MP, Speaker on Ksh 50,000 cash bail
Mavoko MP Patrick Makau vows to stay in Wiper despite ouster calls
Kindiki urges central region leaders to stop divisive politics
Kenya Breweries scales up new tech platform to drive access to quality products
Agency keen to empower JSS teachers, learners on STEM subjects
Share This Article
Previous Article Chief Justice urges IEBC to punish electoral violence masterminds
Next Article Kenya National Library Service to host African Book Fair in August
- Advertisement -
Latest News
From railway to avocado: A single ripe fruit chronicles China-Kenya’s path of shared prosperity
OPINIONS
Kenya advances AI, Digital transformation agenda at MWC Shanghai 2026
Technology
Business as usual in Tharaka Nithi amid demonstrations
County News NEWS
Tanzania’s VAT refund revolution: The quiet reform that could unlock billions in private investment
OPINIONS

You May also Like

Local News

EXPLAINER: The budget making process

FeaturedLocal News

Kenya to tap into global partnerships to strengthen disease response

County NewsNEWS

Women urged to take active roles in leadership and politics

County News

EACC recovers Ksh10M from former Homa Bay County official

Show More