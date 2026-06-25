Peaceful protesters will be protected, lawbreakers to face action – Deputy IG

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Gilbert Masengeli, has assured Kenyans that the police will safeguard peaceful demonstrators while taking firm action against those who exploit the June 25 protests for violence and criminal activity.

Masengeli says the police would monitor and isolate individuals attempting to incite violence and disorder.

Speaking in Nairobi during an inspection of the security situation, Masengeli affirmed the National Police Service’s commitment to upholding the constitutional right to peaceful assembly while maintaining law and order.

“As police, our duty is to ensure the safety of everyone. Everybody has a right, but your right does not suspend other people’s rights. So, I request each and everyone to remain and confine themselves within the rule of law,” he said.

Masengeli acknowledged that organizers of the demonstrations had formally notified the police, in accordance with the law, enabling security agencies to make the necessary arrangements to facilitate the protests and protect participants.

“Today we knew because the demonstrators presented themselves. We have no problem because they have a right to demonstrate and we will protect them. We will escort them and even if they want a police band, we will provide it,” he stated.

However, the Deputy Inspector General warned that police would not tolerate individuals attempting to disrupt public order, destroy property, or interfere with the rights of other citizens.

“We are not preventing anyone; only those few individuals with ill intentions to hinder others from conducting their businesses will face the law. But for peaceful demonstrations, we have no objection,” he said.

According to Masengeli, security officers have intensified surveillance and screening measures to prevent criminal elements from infiltrating the demonstrations and compromising public safety.

“There are no restrictions for demonstrators. We want to ensure they demonstrate safely and are properly protected, while preventing those with malicious intent from joining their ranks,” he explained.

He clarified that vehicle inspections in some areas are routine policing measures aimed at detecting weapons and other dangerous items that could be used to cause harm during the demonstrations.

Masengeli also expressed satisfaction with the situation across much of Nairobi, noting that most residents had continued their daily activities without disruption.

“Citizens are going about their normal daily activities. I am happy because everyone has respected each other’s rights. I see no cars or motorbikes being set alight, and people are continuing with their work as usual,” he observed.

He reiterated that the police would have no issue if citizens exercised their democratic rights responsibly while respecting the freedoms of others. Masengeli called on protesters, business owners, and the general public to continue cooperating with security agencies to ensure the demonstrations remain peaceful and free from violence.

He reiterated that the police service remains focused on protecting lives, property, and constitutional freedoms, while taking decisive action against anyone who uses the protests as a cover for criminal conduct.