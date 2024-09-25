Church leaders in Embu oppose proposed regulations

Opposition towards the proposed Religious Organisations Bill 2024 drafted by Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana continues to mount from church leaders across the country.

A section of the clergy in Embu County have added their voice to those calling for the rejection of the bill terming it punitive and affront to the freedom of worship as enshrined in the constitution.

Under the umbrella of Kenya National Congress of Pentecostal Churches and Ministry, the clergy said if enacted into law, the bill will infringe on the freedom of worship that the church had enjoyed for decades.

At the heart of their opposition to the proposed bill are the clauses criminalising making of new concerts, preaching to children without their parents’ consent and fresh registration of churches.

Led by Bishop Harrison King’ang’i who is the Director of the church body in Embu County, the preachers said preaching the gospel and making new converts was the core mandate of the church and if disallowed, the church would be rendered irrelevant.

He continued that prohibition of preaching to children will have an adverse effect by creating a future generation of adults with little or no good moral or spiritual foundation.

“The church has been at the forefront in offering guidance and instilling morals to children to mold them into responsible adults,” he said.

On his part, Bishop Misheck Mwaniki said it was wrong to condemn and punish the church on the basis of false teachings by Paul Mackenzie that led to the death of over 300 people.

“The isolated case of the rogue preacher should not be used to smear and malign the whole church,” said Bishop Mwaniki, adding that it was tantamount to condemning the freedom of worship.

He said the government should instead propagate regulation of churches through their established umbrella bodies to safeguard that freedom.

Another cleric, Rev Nisela Ndwiga called for harmonisation of the sacred and secular laws so that they can speak to each other and work for the good of the people.

Other contentious clauses they are opposed to include hefty penalties for violators of the law, taxation of church proceeds and defined qualifications for church leaders.