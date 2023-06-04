Kenya, Angola hold bilateral talks to discuss trade

Prime Cabinet Secretary of the Republic of Kenya Musalia Mudavadi held bilateral talks with the President of the Republic of Angola Joāo Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço at the sidelines of the high-level summit on DRC peace initiative in Luanda, Angola.

The talks centered on issues of mutual interest to the two countries that include boosting trade in Agricultural Sector, Oil, Mining, tourism and the Blue Economy.

“We also discussed the critical role our two countries play in promoting Peace and Stability in the African continent,” Mudavadi said.

The PCS was accompanied by PS Aurelia Rono , State Department for Parliamentary Affairs, Andrew Mujivane, Charge D’Affaires Kenyan Embassy in Angola and Samuel Karanja, Special Advisor to my Office.

Mudavadi had earlier represented President William Ruto at the summit and presented Kenya’s position in efforts to restore peace and stability in Congo (DRC) and Sudan.

The Summit reaffirmed the relevance of the decisions of the Mini Summit on Peace and Security in the East of the Democratic Republic of Congo held on 23rd November 2022 in Luanda, Angola and invited all the parties and the M23 to fully implement its decisions as reiterated by the Mini Summit on Peace and Security in the Eastern Region of the DRC held on 17th February 2023, in Addis Ababa, Federal Republic of Ethiopia and subsequently endorsed by the Africa Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) meeting.

The Summit reaffirmed its support for the conclusions of the 11th High Level Meeting of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework Agreement for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Region held on 6th May 2023 in Bujumbura, Republic of Burundi in particular the revitalization of the Peace and Security Cooperation Framework.

The Summit further welcomed the decisions of the 21st Extra-ordinary Summit of the East African Community held on 31st May 2023 in Bujumbura, Republic of Burundi.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta who was also in attendance participated in the summit which is a follow-up on the progress and new developments emerging after the previous summit in Bujumbura, Burundi late in May.

Heads of state and government from various African countries present called on warring parties in DRC to engage in a meaningful and honest dialogue to resolve the prevailing conflict.

This is the 10th Extraordinary Summit of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).