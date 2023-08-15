Solid waste management boost in capital as Nairobi County acquires 27 new trucks

Nairobi City County Executive Committee Member for Green Nairobi Mr Ibrahim Auma has predicted an increment of waste collection and disposal at the Dandora dumpsite in the coming days following the recent acquisition of 27 trucks for solid waste management and recruitment of 3,500 youth in the Environment Department.

Mr. Auma spoke Tuesday when he made an impromptu visit to Dandora Dumpsite to assess the progress of the ongoing construction of a new weighbridge and to also observe the dumpsite operations.

The Green Nairobi Executive lauded Governor Johnson Sakaja for keeping his promise of providing job opportunities to Nairobi youth. He said that the 3500 new recruits coupled with the procurement of new garbage collection tools and the recently new unveiled 27 trucks will go a long way in improving garbage collection in the City.

“I wish to thank Governor H.E Sakaja Johnson for providing tools, lorries and for employing manpower to help make Nairobi clean.” Said Mr. Auma.

Mr. Auma promised that repair works to reconnect the existing flood lights to the grid will be hastened in order to enable the contractor to work on a 24-hour schedule.

The County Executive was shown around the dumpsite and the garbage truck weighing process by the Deputy Director in charge of the Dumpsite Mr. Walter Omwenga. He was also briefed on the progress of the ongoing construction of the weighbridge by the site contractor Mr. Vincent Rawago. The weighbridge access is expected to be complete by 15th September 2023.

Last week Governor Sakaja unveiled 27 trucks for solid waste management in the County.