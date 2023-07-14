Clinical officers suspend strike after deal to resume CBA talks

Kenya Union of Clinical Officers has suspended a planned strike that was to start today Friday after reaching a deal with the government.

The Union and the Ministry of Health have agreed to resume negotiations on the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

This follows productive discussions between Mary Muthoni, Principal Secretary of the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards, and the KUCO officials.

The Ministry of Health has committed to restarting CBA negotiations within the next 14 days.

“The Ministry of Health and the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) have reached an agreement to suspend the planned strike, allowing for the resumption of negotiations on the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA)” MoH announced on Twitter.

“This development signifies a commitment to finding a mutually beneficial resolution within a ninety (90) day timeframe” it added.

The health workers had accused the government of ignoring their grievances which include the employment of 20,000 medics as promised.

Besides the push for salaries review, they wanted their colleagues working under county-based contracts to be absorbed.