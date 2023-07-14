Chipu squad to face Samoa revealed ahead of World Rugby U20 Trophy kick off

Kenya Head Coach Curtis Aluoch has named his match day squad for Saturday’s opening clash against Samoa at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The former Kenya international expects a massive physical challenge from the Samoans but has backed his charges to rise to the challenge posed against their opponents from Oceania.

“We have prepared well for this tournament. We understand the level of the competition that we are playing in, and the caliber of the opponent we are facing but we believe that the boys will play their hearts out before the home fans. We are aware of the physical threat that Samoa poses but we play to our strengths and take our chances, not only on Saturday but throughout the tournament, ” said Aluoch.

Kenya U20 match day squad v Samoa U20

15. Faran Juma, 14. Alvin Kalori, 13. Mike Wamalwa (Captain), 12. Chacha Masega, 11. Raphael Wanga, 10. Eddy Wambugu, 9. Patrick Wainaina, 1. Geylord Ngasi, 2. Jeremy Odhiambo, 3. Raymond Chacha, 4. Stanslaus Shikoli, 5. Andy Cole Omolo, 6. Laban Kipsang, 7. Iddo Kuta, 8. Jacktone Omondi REPLACEMENTS 16. George Otieno, 17. Wickliffe Ogutu, 18. Mike Oduor, 19. Edmond Omondi, 20. Vincent Omondi, 21. Brian Mwendwa, 22. Spencer Davies, 23. Victor Odhiambo