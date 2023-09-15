Coffee producers in Colombia urged to strike collaboration with Kenya

Deputy president Rigathi Gachagua is appealing to coffee producers in Colombia to strike a collaboration with Kenya that will see coffee trade in Kenya improve.

Speaking Friday in Medellin City, Colombia, where he attended the Seventh Coffee Producer and Roaster Forum, the Deputy President pitched for Kenya to host the Eighth PRF in 2024.

He was accompanied by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi, Principal Secretary for Cabinet Affairs at the Office of the Deputy President Julius Korir, Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok, Chairman of the Senate Agricultural Committee Senator Kamau Murango, Chairman of the Parliamentary Coffee Caucus MP Duncan Mathenge and the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy Senator Wahome Wamatinga

In addition, Gachagua also made a global appeal to coffee buyers, producers and roasters to visit Kenya and buy the produce directly.

In a presentation made at the 2023 Producer and Roaster Forum in Medellin Colombia, the Deputy President made the case of the Kenyan coffee, describing it as the best in the world but the farmer does not get their money’s worth.