BusinessLocal Business

Construction of Ksh 1B irrigation project in West Pokot begins

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

The government has commissioned the construction of Lomut Phase II Irrigation Scheme in West Pokot County to the tune of Ksh 1.03 billion.

This follows successful completion of phase 1 of the project focusing on hydraulic works, mechanization support, and construction of a service center and machinery workshop at a cost of Ksh 905 million.

Speaking during the launch which coincided with handing over to farmers Weiwei Phase III Integrated Irrigation Scheme to farmers, East African Community, Regional Development and ASALs Cabinet Secretary Beatrice Askul said  the project is a game changer to residents of North Rift and will lift hundreds out of poverty help make the region food secure.

“I am humbled and happy to join you today to commission and officially hand over the Sigor Wei Wei Integrated Development Project Phase III to the Wei Wei farmers community together with all the equipment and machinery that will enable the beneficiaries to sustain their livelihoods even beyond the support of funding partners,” she said.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

The new funding of phase II of the project will facilitate the expansion of irrigation infrastructure and opening up 205 hectares for agricultural production.

The project primary goal was ambitious to develop an irrigation system covering 1,500 acres (600 hectares) to improve food security and strengthen community resilience.

National Digital Assets Policy conducts first consultative meeting
NSE appoints Frank Mwiti as new chief executive
Kenya positions locally made products for regional, continental markets
Netflix touts $900k AI jobs amid Hollywood strikes

The project was implemented in three phases through a partnership between the Government of Kenya and the Italian Government through the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS).

“This project demonstrates the power of partnerships in creating lasting socio-economic change. The impact extends beyond the immediate beneficiaries to neighboring communities and contributes to national food security,” said Fabio Minniti, Head of Cooperation, AICS.

The newly completed Phase III involved further expansion, capacity building, and the supply of machinery and equipment worth Ksh 417.3 million, bringing an additional 325 hectares under irrigation.

The cumulative investment in the project now stands at approximately Ksh 3.21 billion, making it one of the most significant agricultural investments in Kenya’s ASAL regions.

According to the Kerio Valley Development Authority(KVDA), the scheme currently produces approximately 1,000 tonnes of seed maize annually, generating more than Ksh 60 million in income for participating farmers.

The project has also created over 1,000 jobs across agricultural value chains while ensuring reliable water supplies for farming, livestock, and domestic use.

Phase III alone directly benefits 325 households, with each household allocated one hectare of irrigated farmland.

Govt vows no Kenyan will starve as food relief reaches ASALs regions
Japan faces Asahi beer shortage after cyber-attack
Trade lobby group could see creation of special groups office
KTB inks deal with Chinese firm to tap booming eco-tourism market
Qantas boss exits early amid mounting scandals
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article UK and Japan agree £18bn investment deal
Next Article Murkomen links social unrest to weakening parental guidance
- Advertisement -
Latest News
PS Mary Muthoni
Kenya remains at high Ebola risk, Health PS says
County News NEWS
Car dealers protest NTSA system changes affecting use of KD number plates
County News NEWS
Mudavadi hails US-Iran peace deal as significant relief for Kenya and Africa
Local News NEWS
Murkomen links social unrest to weakening parental guidance
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

Local Business

Public Participation on Proposed Standards Bill, 2025 held in Nairobi

BusinessLocal Business

KRA tax collection crosses Ksh 1 trillion

BusinessInternational Business

US Fed loss of independence a serious danger, says Lagarde

BusinessLocal Business

Kenya, DRC seek to boost trade through Mombasa Port

Show More