Construction of Ksh 1B irrigation project in West Pokot begins

The government has commissioned the construction of Lomut Phase II Irrigation Scheme in West Pokot County to the tune of Ksh 1.03 billion.

This follows successful completion of phase 1 of the project focusing on hydraulic works, mechanization support, and construction of a service center and machinery workshop at a cost of Ksh 905 million.

Speaking during the launch which coincided with handing over to farmers Weiwei Phase III Integrated Irrigation Scheme to farmers, East African Community, Regional Development and ASALs Cabinet Secretary Beatrice Askul said the project is a game changer to residents of North Rift and will lift hundreds out of poverty help make the region food secure.

“I am humbled and happy to join you today to commission and officially hand over the Sigor Wei Wei Integrated Development Project Phase III to the Wei Wei farmers community together with all the equipment and machinery that will enable the beneficiaries to sustain their livelihoods even beyond the support of funding partners,” she said.

The new funding of phase II of the project will facilitate the expansion of irrigation infrastructure and opening up 205 hectares for agricultural production.

The project primary goal was ambitious to develop an irrigation system covering 1,500 acres (600 hectares) to improve food security and strengthen community resilience.

The project was implemented in three phases through a partnership between the Government of Kenya and the Italian Government through the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS).

“This project demonstrates the power of partnerships in creating lasting socio-economic change. The impact extends beyond the immediate beneficiaries to neighboring communities and contributes to national food security,” said Fabio Minniti, Head of Cooperation, AICS.

The newly completed Phase III involved further expansion, capacity building, and the supply of machinery and equipment worth Ksh 417.3 million, bringing an additional 325 hectares under irrigation.

The cumulative investment in the project now stands at approximately Ksh 3.21 billion, making it one of the most significant agricultural investments in Kenya’s ASAL regions.

According to the Kerio Valley Development Authority(KVDA), the scheme currently produces approximately 1,000 tonnes of seed maize annually, generating more than Ksh 60 million in income for participating farmers.

The project has also created over 1,000 jobs across agricultural value chains while ensuring reliable water supplies for farming, livestock, and domestic use.

Phase III alone directly benefits 325 households, with each household allocated one hectare of irrigated farmland.