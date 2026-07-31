Leaders urge Mt Kenya East to continue supporting Govt for development

Leaders from Mt Kenya East have called on residents to continue supporting the Kenya Kwanza administration, saying the region stands to benefit more from government development programmes through continued engagement with the national government.

Speaking during the opening of a modern dining hall and the presentation of a school bus at Ontulili Day mixed Senior School in Buuri Constituency, Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku said the government was implementing numerous projects aimed at improving the livelihoods of Kenyans across the country.

Ruku cited affordable housing, road construction, employment of teachers and various economic empowerment initiatives among programmes currently being undertaken by the government.

The Cabinet Secretary said President William Ruto’s administration was committed to ensuring equitable development and national unity, urging Kenyans to reject divisive politics.

He also defended Deputy President Professor Kithure Kindiki, saying the region should support him and safeguard the position he holds for the benefit of Mt Kenya East and the country at large.

“We must remain focused on development and avoid politics that divide our people. The government is working to ensure every region benefits from development programmes,” said Ruku.

Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri said his constituency, which is among the largest and most cosmopolitan in the region, requires sustained government support to address its development challenges.

He noted that residents drawn from different parts of the country have coexisted peacefully and should continue promoting unity rather than tribal politics.

Rindikiri said the constituency would continue supporting the government to ensure residents benefit from ongoing development projects, including road infrastructure such as the Katheri-Msalaba kwa Marete road.

“We are not tribalists and we are not ready to entertain tribalism. We must appreciate government efforts in development because they improve the lives of our people,” he said.

Chuka/Igambang’ombe MP Patrick Munene said Mt Kenya East should remain within government ranks to enhance its ability to lobby for development projects.

Munene argued that the region still faces challenges including inadequate road networks, electricity connectivity and water shortages, which require close collaboration with the national government.

He praised Deputy President Kindiki for ensuring the region remains represented in government leadership and called on residents to support him.

“We cannot afford to be in the opposition when we still have major development needs. Let us focus on development and leave divisive politics behind,” said Munene.

Taveta MP John Bwire said the Kenya Kwanza administration had made significant progress in promoting equitable distribution of development projects across the country.

Bwire noted that the Coast region had benefited from government investments in infrastructure and agriculture, saying the administration had demonstrated commitment to ensuring all regions receive their fair share of development.

The leaders urged residents to maintain unity and support development-focused initiatives aimed at transforming livelihoods and accelerating socio-economic growth in the region.