‘How to Build A Library’ to screen throughout the month of August

Acclaimed Kenyan documentary “How To Build A Library” will return to cinemas in Nairobi throughout August.

Beginning on August 1 to 29, the film, directed by Kenyan filmmaker Maia Lekow and co-director Christopher King, will screen at the Unseen Nairobi cinema in Kilimani.

The documentary made its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, where it received widespread praise for its willingness to inspire change.

Filmed in the heart of Nairobi city, it explores the transformation of Nairobi’s historic Macmillan Memorial Library, a colonial-era landmark built in 1932 for whites only.

The documentary follows two central figures, Wanjiru Koinange and Angela Wachuka (founders of Book Bunk Trust), as they lead a mission to restore and revive the century-old library.

Capturing the ups and downs of the process, the film offers a moving reflection on how architecture and archives can be redefined for modern Kenya.

Speaking about the film at a screening in Nairobi in 2025, director Maia Lekow said: “The McMillan Library wasn’t just a building in need of restoration; it was a powerful symbol of Nairobi’s history, resilience and identity.”

READ THE REVIEW HERE

Tickets are currently on sale for the screenings.