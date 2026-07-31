Film

‘How to Build A Library’ to screen throughout the month of August

The documentary made its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, where it received widespread praise for its willingness to inspire change.

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
1 Min Read

Acclaimed Kenyan documentary “How To Build A Library” will return to cinemas in Nairobi throughout  August.

Beginning on August 1 to 29, the film, directed by Kenyan filmmaker Maia Lekow and co-director Christopher King, will screen at the Unseen Nairobi cinema in Kilimani.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

The documentary made its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, where it received widespread praise for its willingness to inspire change.

Filmed in the heart of Nairobi city, it explores the transformation of Nairobi’s historic Macmillan Memorial Library, a colonial-era landmark built in 1932 for whites only.

The documentary follows two central figures, Wanjiru Koinange and Angela Wachuka (founders of Book Bunk Trust), as they lead a mission to restore and revive the century-old library.

Capturing the ups and downs of the process, the film offers a moving reflection on how architecture and archives can be redefined for modern Kenya.

‘The People Shall’ gets screening at European Parliament Africa event
‘Reacher’ star acted in self-defence, police conclude
‘Adam to Eve’ star Marya Okoth discusses motherhood, fame
Film director’s son seeks access to trust fund from parents he’s charged with killing

Speaking about the film at a screening in Nairobi in 2025, director Maia Lekow said: “The McMillan Library wasn’t just a building in need of restoration; it was a powerful symbol of Nairobi’s history, resilience and identity.”

READ THE REVIEW HERE

Tickets are currently on sale for the screenings.

Venice Film Festival: Full list of winners
Dystopian film shot in Kenya debuts at Venice Film Festival
5th edition of the Creative Producer Indaba calls for submissions
Kenyan Actor Emmanuel Mugo lands role in ‘The Agency’ Season 2
Kenyan Film, ‘Act of Love’, to screen in London
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Leaders urge Mt Kenya East to continue supporting Govt for development
Next Article Anthropic’s Claude AI escapes tests to hack three organisations
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Tana River nurses kick off strike until demands are met
County News NEWS
Anthropic’s Claude AI escapes tests to hack three organisations
Business International Business
Leaders urge Mt Kenya East to continue supporting Govt for development
County News NEWS
MPs demand action from LVSWWDA over empty boreholes, dry taps
County News NEWS

You May also Like

EntertainmentFilm

‘Lion King’ composer sues comedian over ‘Circle of Life’ translation

EntertainmentFilm

Judge dismisses most of Blake Lively’s claims in harassment lawsuit against Baldoni

EntertainmentFilm

Action movie star Chuck Norris dead at 86

Entertainment

HEVA Fund to offer financial solutions to creatives

Show More