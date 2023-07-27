Counties to receive Kshs 32B shareable revenue Thursday

The Kshs 32B shareable revenue for counties for the month of July 2023, will be disbursed to counties today (Thursday), President William Ruto has announced.

According to the president who is on a five day Coast region development tour, Kshs 2.3B will also be disbursed to all cash transfer beneficiaries under the social protection program, for this month July, across the country.

President Ruto: “I promised that there’s no way we can pay ourselves salaries before paying stipends for the vulnerable. “

In a press briefing on Wednesday, the State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said President Ruto´s five-day working tour of the Coast region that began Thursday will cover Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale and Tana River Counties.

It will focus on inaugurating, commissioning, and inspecting government projects that benefit ordinary Kenyans, aligning with the bottom-up economic agenda.

Similarly, the tour also will lay emphasis on projects in the Blue Economy and Fisheries sector in Mukowe, Ngao, Ukunda and Mombasa with grants worth over Kshs. 552 million to be issued to common interest groups.

Consequently the president will oversee the commissioning of a fish landing site in Kilifi County to boost the Blue Economy and Fisheries Value Chain.

He is also expected to issue identification documents to the Pemba community and title deeds in Kilifi County.

President Ruto will attend the rededication ceremony of KNS Shupavu, the first warship refitted locally, affirming Kenya Shipyards Limited’s vision in the shipbuilding industry in Mombasa as well as the launch of a local vehicle assembly line.

He is expected to meet with port users and other port stakeholders and also commission the rehabilitated Sailoni headworks and rubber dam, and inspect the ongoing rehabilitation of water delivery systems and farm restoration works at the Tana Delta Irrigation project (TDIP).

Further the president will visit the TDIP project that aims to open up 12,000 hectares of land for rice irrigation and reduce rice imports by 35pc.

Finally he is expected to hold meetings with local leaders and residents of the region.