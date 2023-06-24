Kenya scoops 3 awards during Africa Public Service Day celebrations in Zimbabwe

Kenya scooped 3 awards at the 9th edition of the Continental Africa Public Service Day (APSD) celebrations held in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.

The awards were presented during a colourful gala dinner event held on Friday to mark the end of the 2023 biennial APSD themed ‘African Continental Free Trade Area requires a fit for purpose Public Administration to succeed’

The winners include Coast Development Authority which won in the best managed organization category for its innovation in Manrove restoration in sandflat deserts.

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Mark Maara won the best centred service delivery award for his innovation in

Huduma Kenya, emerged 1st runners up in the best managed organization category.

This year’s celebrations saw over 15 countries exhibit various Public Service Delivery Innovations along side participating in symposium on topical issues tied to the theme.