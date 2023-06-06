County government to own, run boreholes in Wajir, says Governor

All boreholes in Wajir County will be owned and run by the county government, from 1st of July 2023.

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi told the Senate County Public Investment and Special Committee that the county assembly is currently considering the water bill that seeks to change the management of water resource and enhance revenue generation by Wajir Water and Sanitation Company

“There’s some resistance because some of the boreholes preceded the county government so communities believe they are their boreholes. From 1st of July whichever community that refuses to handover their borehole, the county will not spend money in mantainance of boreholes.” Submitted the governor.

Wajir County is an arid area with over 350 boreholes scattered across the vast county but their management is not standardised.

The county governor told the senators that by putting the water boreholes under the management of county government will boost the revenue generated by water company.

But the senators raised management concerns of the water companies particularly the accounting of revenue.

” The auditor general has indicated 82pc of revenue generated from water is not accounted for. We need to invite the former governor to explain.” Said committee Chairperson Senator Godfrey Otsotsi.

Having considered the opinion of the auditor general, the senate watchdog committee has directed the governor to conduct an overhaul of the water company.