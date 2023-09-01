CS Kindiki moves to rid rot in issuance of passports

Interior Cabinet Secretary Professor Kithure Kindiki for the second day in a row pitched tent at Nyayo house as government moves to eliminate the rot in the process of issuance of passport.

In his impromptu visit the CS maintained he will rid Nyayo House of cartels extorting Kenyans.

Professor Kindiki maintained detectives will not tire in stamping out graft at the institution.

The Interior CS was back at Nyayo House barely 24 hours after his last visit where he surprised employees at the institution as he moved around to ensure Kenyans were receiving services a day after he read the riot act to staff colluding to frustrate Kenyans in acquisition of the crucial travel document.

Kindiki pledged to continue making impromptu visits to ensure cartels do no thrive and sanity is restored.

At the same time he maintained his ministry will work to clear the backlog in production of passports in the next two weeks.

During the tour the CS ordered the creation of a special desk to serve lactating and expectant mothers.