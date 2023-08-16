Home Podcasts Newsline: Petition for recognition of the bipartisan team presented in the National...

Newsline: Petition for recognition of the bipartisan team presented in the National Assembly

KBC Digital
Petition for recognition of the bipartisan team presented in the National Assembly; Kenya mourns the death of former minister James Nakhwanga Amidst calls by a section of residents from Busia County that the government should consider naming one of the streets in the region in honor of the late; and the government set to facilitate local scholarships for students affected in the Finland fiasco. The scholarships will be rolled out once the ongoing investigations are completed.

