CS Kuria attributes hike in fuel prices to global challenges

Investments, Trade and industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has defended the recent increase in fuel prices by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

In a post on social media, Kuria said the price of petrol is expected to climb to Ksh260 by February 2024.

He attributed the spiralling fuel prices to global and climate change issues, urging for Kenyans to understand the severity of the situation.

“I repeat. Petrol will be 260 Ksh by February. And El Nino is coming in 3 weeks that will last till March. These are global and climate change driven. Responsible leaders ought to tell the truth to prepare the people. You can throw stones at me all you want,” he stated.

On Thursday, EPRA announced that Super Petrol prices have increased by Ksh.16.96, Diesel by Ksh.21.32, while Kerosene climbs the highest by Ksh.33.13 per litre.

The new pump price in Nairobi will be as follows; super petrol at Ksh211.64, Diesel at Ksh201 and Kerosene at Ksh202.13 per litre.