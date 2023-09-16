Kiambu county begins work to revamp stalled hospitals

The Kiambu County Government has resumed revamping the construction of Thogoto Level Four Hospital in Kikuyu Sub-County.

KIAMBU GOVERNOR EMBARKED ON REVAMPING OF STALLED HOSPITALS

The project, which has stalled for the last eight years since its launch, is expected to be complete and functional by December this year to ensure smooth delivery of health services.

Speaking during the resumption of the construction 150 beds facility, Governor Kimani Wamatangi said the Ksh200 million project will serve the densely populated Kikuyu sub-county and parts of the nearby Ndeiya in Limuru.

Wamatangi said the county government has installed a ERP Management System to monitor pharmacies in all facilities to prevent theft of medicine.

Kiambu County Executive Committee Member for Health Services,(CECM) Dr Elias Maina, said the facility will have an outpatient Department, 100-bed capacity medical wards, theatres, a maternity wing, and a radiology department, among others.

He said upon completion, the county will equip the facility and deploy healthcare workers for immediate operationalization.