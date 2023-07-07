Firms seek to bridge Kenya, Australia labour and business market

An Australian consultancy firm has partnered with a Kenyan human resource management company to identify opportunities for exporting Kenyan labor to Australia.

In the partnership, Hunter and Co. represented byAndrew Hun ter, will work closely with Somo Serve to develop and execute its Australian market-entry strategy.

Recent Commonwealth Government initiatives encourage skilled migration in order to help increase wages for all workers.

Australian businesses, particularly in regional Australia, are in dire need of skilled workers and as such this partnership is very timely.

“Many Kenyans possess the qualifications, experience, and skills required in other countries, but they lack the necessary connections to access such opportunities. This partnership between our two companies will help open job opportunities especially for our young people in Kenya who are struggling with unemployment,” Dr. Sarah Kilemi, Managing Director of Somo Serve, said.

Dr. Kilemi said if Kenyan embassies in various countries are serious on the establishment of bilateral agreement on the labour export, the current unemployment crisis would be reduced.

“This will help us fight poverty which is threatening to wipe out an entire generation. The labour market in Australia is huge and Hunter and Co. Consultancy firm will help us because it has strong connection with the government and private sector in Australia,” she stated.

Dr. Kilemi said there exists a lot of opportunities for truck vehicles mechanical engineers, health workers and mining engineers in Australia and her firm is currently carrying out a feasibility study to know the kind of skills and qualifications attained by the graduates of Taita Taveta University which is offering courses in mining.

“We work closely with reputable employers both locally and internationally, matching the skills of Kenyan workers with employment opportunities across various industries, such as construction, hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing, mining, education, seafarers and more,” she added.

Hunter & Co. Founder Andrew Hunter said the recently elected Australian Government has expressed interest to engage meaningfully with African countries and has for the first time appointed an Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs (Hon. Tim Watts MP) with specific responsibilities for the continent.

“Hunter & Co. firm is run by a team of industry experts and experienced principals, well networked in both Australia and throughout the African Continent. Hunter and Co. Consultancy team works with leaders from government, the private sector, academia, civil society, and private foundations who share the goal of fostering and sustaining productive relationships in Africa.

“We establish demand and share opportunities Australian businesses seeking partnership and opportunities in Africa, and work with firms from the African Continent looking to Australia as a potential export market,” Andrew said.

The firm works with the Rwanda Development Board, and soon the Namibia Investment Promotion Development Board, and has a range of discreet projects in Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo and Morocco.

It also has coverage in North and West Africa, and the Horn of Africa, through important Joint Venture arrangements with established African partners.

Mr. Hunter said that recently his firm hosted Rwanda Development Board who attended two tourism trade events, in Melbourne and Sydney, which attracted around 100 agents and wholesalers.

“Over four days, the delegation met with 91 tourism agents, 110 senior business executives, conducted an investment seminar, two roundtables, three site visits, six bilateral meetings – and found the time for five interviews, with Tracey Holmes, Andrew Tillett, Lisa Allen, Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) Adelaide,” he said.

On her part, Dr. Kilemi said that Somo Serve Management Company prides in building sustainable business relationships, anchored on trust, transparency and shared prosperity and is confident that this partnership will not only thrive but will open way for many more similar partnerships offering more job opportunities for Kenya youth.