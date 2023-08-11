CS Machogu allays fears of university fees hike

The Government has denounced fears that the upcoming higher learning funding model will lock out needy learners from accessing higher education.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu instead noted that the new model will accommodate learners from diverse backgrounds.

Speaking in Kuria East, Migori County, CS Machogu noted that the government had no plans to increase university and college fees.

He said the new higher learning funding model by the government was aimed at accommodating everyone especially learners from vulnerable families.

The education boss also cautioned residents against practicing oppressive cultural beliefs that have seen the majority of learners from the region especially girls miss out on education.

His sentiments were echoed by ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo who said the government was keen on ensuring every child accesses education.

Meanwhile, education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang has said the government has put in place measures to fully implement recommendations of the Presidential Taskforce on Competency Based Curriculum.