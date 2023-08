State employees will now get a 7-10 per cent salary raise and backdated to July 1 after a freeze placed in 2021.

The salaries body told editors at a breakfast meeting in Nairobi this week that the salary review is based on growth momentum that picked up immediately after Covid-19.

Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) says the National Treasury has allocated 27.1 billion Shillings for 2023/24 to undertake the exercise.