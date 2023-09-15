Delivery of security and citizen services not negotiable, Kindiki tells senior Interior officials

Ministry of Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki has told top Ministry officials that they have to deliver on their mandate to secure the lives and properties of Kenyans.

Speaking during the signing of performance contracts by the officials, the CS further charged that efficient delivery of services to the citizens ought to be given precedence as part of efforts to bring to bear the Kenya Kwanza administration’s commitment to Kenyans.

“The Ministry expects its senior officials and heads of department to meet every target set in the performance contracts they signed today, with optimization of delivery of security and citizen services among the top priorities identified for this Financial Year,” he said

“President William Ruto is clear on the performance of all Government agencies and their role in the implementation of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA),” he added

Kindiki noted that the signing of performance contracts is not a ritual, but a serious undertaking in the execution of our individual and collective mandate as the Ministry of Interior and National Administration.

The terms and content in the contracts, according to the CS, were negotiated with each officer and hence, all the targets must be achieved.

“The Ministry’s success is the collective responsibility of all officers and the performance contracts signed by Senior officials and heads of departments will be cascaded to individual officers across the country,” he reiterated

Present during the signing of performance contracts were Principal Secretaries Dr. Raymond Omollo (Internal Security and National Administration) and Salome Muhia-Beacco (Correctional Services), Commissioner General of Prisons Brigadier (Rtd) John Warioba, Eight (8) Regional Commissioners and Heads of Departments and units at Harambee House, Nairobi.