Detectives arrest suspect in Meru woman’s murder

Detectives in Meru County have arrested a prime suspect in connection with the murder of 65-year-old Evelyne Mukiri Mbaabu in Kithoka, Imenti East Sub-county.

The suspect, identified as Solomon Kathurima Kairemia, was arrested on September 21, 2026, after weeks of forensic analysis and intelligence-led investigations by detectives from the CCIO’s Office and DCI Imenti North.

Kairemia had abandoned his house and was spending nights hiding in nearby thickets, just a few metres from his residence, when detectives traced and arrested him.

The murder happened on August 7, 2026, when Mbaabu was preparing supper with her 13-year-old grandson at her home. An unknown man entered the compound and went to the kitchen, where he asked for drinking water.

Shortly afterwards, the boy heard his grandmother screaming for help. He rushed to the kitchen and found her lying in a pool of blood. The attacker then turned on him and struck him on the hand with a panga before fleeing.

Mbaabu was rushed to Grace Park Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

During the arrest, detectives recovered a blood-stained panga believed to have been used in the attack. The weapon was secured as an exhibit for further forensic examination.

A police identification parade was later conducted, where Kairemia was positively identified as the man behind the fatal attack.

The suspect was taken before the Meru Law Courts, where investigators obtained a 14-day custodial order to allow them to complete the ongoing investigations.

The DCI has condoled with the family, friends and relatives of Evelyne Mukiri Mbaabu and said it remains committed to pursuing every available lead to establish the full circumstances surrounding her murder and ensure that all those found culpable are brought to justice.