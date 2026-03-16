Floods: Woman’s body retrieved from Kathonzooni rock catchment in Kitui

The body of a middle-aged woman has been retrieved from a water catchment in Kitui County as flooding caused by heavy rains continues to affect parts of the country.

According to authorities the body of the woman, believed to be between 45 and 50 years old was discovered at the Kathonzooni Rock Catchment at Kitulani Village in Mwingi West Constituency.

The area Chief Joseph Mue confirmed the incident, stating that police officers retrieved the body and transferred it to the mortuary at Migwani Hospital as investigations begin to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

Mue cautioned members of the public to remain vigilant during the ongoing rainy season and avoid crossing rivers when water levels are high.

The incident comes amid growing concern over water-related fatalities in the county.

Authorities say at least three people have died in separate incidents linked to heavy rains across Kitui County.

According to County Commissioner Erastus Mbui, the victims were swept away by floodwaters while attempting to cross rivers during the downpours.

He urged residents to exercise caution when crossing rivers, warning that strong currents during the rainy season can easily carry people away.