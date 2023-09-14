Police in Kisii gun down three suspects in foiled robbery

Three armed robbers were gunned down and an AK 47 rifle recovered in a foiled robbery in Kisii.

Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau detectives who were tipped acted swiftly and intercepted the suspects who engaged them in running battles from Migori to Kisii where they had planned an attack.

Armed with the loaded AK 47, a Rambo sword, and a machete, the gang had boarded a TVS motorcycle believed to be their transport means to targeted spots and to get away, oblivious of the ultimate justice that heeled close by.

“But the ferocious mission was successfully aborted by the operation team, who trailed the trio for over 60km before catching up with them at Corner Mbaya area of Kisii,” the DCI said on X.

Having defied orders to surrender, the officers who have been deployed on a hell-bent mission to sanitize the streets of guns in the wrong hands opened fire, fatally injuring the three.

The AK47, a magazine loaded with 21 bullets, a Rambo dagger, a machete and a TVS motorcycle Reg no. KMGH 656X was recovered.

One of the suspects was identified as 27-year-old Joseph Mwita from Kuria in Migori, with the other two in their 30s pending identification at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.

“The DCI continues to warn that no efforts will be spared in dealing with armed gunmen who are out to terrorize peace-loving Kenyans,” the DCI said.