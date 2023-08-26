State to enhance surveillance in Lake Victoria to protect fishermen

The government will enhance security surveillance in Lake Victoria in order to protect Kenyan fishermen from arrests by the Ugandan security agencies.

Addressing the public at Budalangi during the launch of Mulukhoba Fish Landing site, the President said the government will construct a patrol base at Mulukhoba for emergency response by security personnel.

President Ruto said he had discussed with his Ugandan counterpart President Yoweri Museveni and agreed on joint patrols in Lake Victoria.

Earlier, leaders from along Lake Victoria region appealed to the President to address the insecurity problem facing fishermen.

Led by Budalangi MP Raphael Wanjala, Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda and Teso South MP Mary Emaase, the leaders noted that fishing is the main economic activity for the people of Busia and Siaya, living along Lake Victoria.