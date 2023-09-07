First Lady launches environmental award for learners

The First Lady Rachel Ruto has officially launched the First Lady’s Mazingira Awards (FLAMA) at KICC Thursday.

The award will reward those who are playing a significant role in environment preservation and conservation through their creativity. Interested applicants will access the competition and submit their entries online through www.flama.go.ke.

FLAMA is poised to address the need to inculcate climate change awareness among children and youth as stipulated in Kenya’s National Climate Change Framework Policy and the Climate Change Act of 2016.

The First Lady emphasized that schools are suitable for nurturing a generation of conservationists and environmentally conscious citizens. “With a median age of 19, our nation is a young, dynamic entity with incredible potential. With approximately 17 million students in primary and secondary schools, the competition would enable students to practically learn how to plant and care for trees,” she noted.

Speaking during the Launch, the spouse to the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya Dorcas Gachagua, urged youths to dedicate their energy towards conserving the environment. “We must develop indigenous solutions to counter the climatic crisis that threatens our existence on this planet,” she emphasized.

Education Cabinet Secretary Machogu stated that the competition aligns with the practical learning envisioned in the Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC). He added that the award would raise awareness about climate change and nurture the creative talents of the learners.

Also present at the launch were Permanent Secretaries; Eng Festus Ngeno – Climate Change and Forestry, Veronica Nduva – State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action, Dr. Belio Kipsang – Basic Education, Vice Chancellors; Prof Stephen Kiama – University of Nairobi, Prof Penina Aloo – Maasai Mara University, Prof Isaac Kosgey – Moi University and Mercy Wahome, CEO – Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service.